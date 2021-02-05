Reimer surrendered five goals on 34 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer's personal four-game winning streak came to a brutal ending, as the Hurricanes killed only two of five penalties Thursday. The 32-year-old netminder dropped to 4-1-0 with a 2.75 GAA and a .900 save percentage in five appearances. Petr Mrazek (thumb) is recovering from surgery, so Reimer's set to be the main man in the crease for the Hurricanes. He'll look to get back in the win column Sunday in Columbus.