Reimer stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Detroit didn't throw a lot of pucks at Reimer, who was making his first start in a week and only his fourth since Oct. 18. The result was the first shutout of the season for Reimer, and just his second regulation victory of 2019-20. Expect No. 1 netminder Petr Mrazek to be back between the pipes Wednesday against the Rangers.