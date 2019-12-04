Hurricanes' James Reimer: Makes 32 saves in loss
Reimer allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 2-0 loss against the Bruins on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old continued his strong play into his first start of December, but unfortunately, he didn't receive any offensive support. Reimer owns a .944 save percentage and 3-1-0 record in his last four games. This recent play has turned his season around, as he is now 5-5-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .918 save percentage in 11 games this season.
