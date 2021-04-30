Reimer turned away 16 of 17 shots in a 3-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

The Red Wings generated virtually no offense in this one, with Detroit's lone goal coming on a spectacular individual effort by Jakub Vrana late in the second period, allowing Reimer to snap a brief two-game losing skid. The .941 save percentage was Reimer's best single-game mark since a March 11 win over Nashville. The 33-year-old improved to 15-5-2 on the year with a 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage.