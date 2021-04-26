Reimer will start Monday's game in Dallas, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Reimer will man the crease for the first time in two weeks, as playing time has been hard to come by lately behind Petr Mrazek (lower body) and Alex Nedeljkovic. Mrazek's latest injury gives Reimer a chance to re-enter the mix, and Reimer will look to make the most of it and improve his 14-5-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage.