Reimer will be in goal for Tuesday's road clash with Chicago, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Reimer is perfect in three appearances this season in which he posted a 1.99 GAA. The 32-year-old netminder will see the bulk of the workload while Petr Mrazek (upper body) is out of action, though youngster Alex Nedeljkovic could be an option as well, especially in the upcoming back-to-back versus Columbus on Sunday and Monday.