Hurricanes' James Reimer: Perfect in relief Friday
Reimer stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Petr Mrazek in a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
Reimer didn't face much traffic in 30:09 during his first relief appearance of the year. The 31-year-old seems to be in a fairly even split with Mrazek, making it unclear who will start Thursday's game in Columbus.
