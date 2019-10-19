Play

Hurricanes' James Reimer: Perfect in relief Friday

Reimer stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Petr Mrazek in a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.

Reimer didn't face much traffic in 30:09 during his first relief appearance of the year. The 31-year-old seems to be in a fairly even split with Mrazek, making it unclear who will start Thursday's game in Columbus.

