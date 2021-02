Reimer stopped 26 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

It wasn't the sharpest performance by the 32-year-old netminder, but the Carolina offense once again gave Reimer more than enough support. He's now 8-1-0 on the season with wins in four straight starts thanks to the team's goal-scoring prowess, but Reimer's 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage are far from impressive.