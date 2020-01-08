Hurricanes' James Reimer: Picks up ninth win
Reimer allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.
At least he won, but the 31-year-old hasn't been sharp lately with a .769 save percentage in the last three games. Just prior to this slump, Reimer was superb, going 6-1-0 with a .950 save percentage over a seven-game span. Overall, he is 9-6-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .910 save percentage in 17 games this season.
