Reimer allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.

At least he won, but the 31-year-old hasn't been sharp lately with a .769 save percentage in the last three games. Just prior to this slump, Reimer was superb, going 6-1-0 with a .950 save percentage over a seven-game span. Overall, he is 9-6-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .910 save percentage in 17 games this season.