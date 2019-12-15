Hurricanes' James Reimer: Plays dominator against Flames
Reimer made 32 saves in a 4-0 win over the Flames on Saturday.
Reimer has 23 shutouts in the NHL. He was especially sharp in the middle of the third when he helped the Canes kill off three consecutive penalties (9:15, 11:37 and 13:55). Reimer has been the sharpest he's been since perhaps his 19-8-5 season in 2012-13. We like him in match-up play right now -- he's 5-1 with two shutouts and excellent single-game ratios in the last month.
