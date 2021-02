Reimer stopped 37 of 40 shots in a 7-3 win over the Hurricanes on Monday.

Reimer found himself in a 3-1 hole in the first period before his teammates erupted for six unanswered tallies. It was the third straight victory for Reimer, who improved to 7-1-0 on the year despite a 3.10 GAA and .895 save percentage.