Reimer made 32 saves in a 5-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.
Optimus Reims has now tallied four straight wins -- two against the Preds and two more against the Panthers -- and his 12 wins tie him for fourth in the NHL with Semyon Varlamov, Marc-Andre Fleury and Connor Hellebuyck. That's heady company and great for wins-weighted formats, but Reimer's .908 save percentage and 2.71 GAA are pedestrian at best.
