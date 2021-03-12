Reimer made 32 saves in a 5-1 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Optimus Reims has now tallied four straight wins -- two against the Preds and two more against the Panthers -- and his 12 wins tie him for fourth in the NHL with Semyon Varlamov, Marc-Andre Fleury and Connor Hellebuyck. That's heady company and great for wins-weighted formats, but Reimer's .908 save percentage and 2.71 GAA are pedestrian at best.