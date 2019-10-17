Hurricanes' James Reimer: Rough outing in San Jose

Reimer allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.

Reimer was victimized for a first-period hat trick by Evander Kane, which was enough to stick him with the loss. Reimer has posted a 2-2-0 record while allowing 12 goals in four games. Petr Mrazek, who is coming off a shutout in his previous outing, will likely draw the start Friday versus the Ducks.