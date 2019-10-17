Hurricanes' James Reimer: Rough outing in San Jose
Reimer allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.
Reimer was victimized for a first-period hat trick by Evander Kane, which was enough to stick him with the loss. Reimer has posted a 2-2-0 record while allowing 12 goals in four games. Petr Mrazek, who is coming off a shutout in his previous outing, will likely draw the start Friday versus the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.