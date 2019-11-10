Hurricanes' James Reimer: Rough start in Ottawa
Reimer stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.
The 31-year-old came out flat, handing Filip Chlapik a gift of a first NHL goal with a juicy rebound in the first period and then allowing two more tallies in four seconds later in the frame. Reimer regained his focus after the intermission, but Carolina wasn't able to rally. He's put little pressure on Petr Mrazek for the No. 1 goalie job so far this season, going 2-4-0 with a 3.10 GAA and .901 save percentage in seven appearances.
