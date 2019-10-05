Hurricanes' James Reimer: Set for Hurricanes debut
Reimer will tend the road twine in Saturday's game versus the Capitals.
Reimer barely played in the preseason, and now he'll have a chance to make a good first impression for the Hurricanes. Last season, he was a shaky backup, finishing the year with a .900 save percentage and 3.09 GAA over 36 games. Reimer will have a tough test for his debut, as the Capitals have won two straight games to start the season, although they scored a total of just five goals.
