Reimer will start between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 3 matchup against the Rangers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The 32-year-old will make his first start of the season's restart after Petr Mrazek backstopped back-to-back wins for the Hurricanes. During the regular season, Reimer went 14-6-2 along with a 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage across 25 games. Coach Rod Brind'Amour admitted he wants to keep both goalies fresh with short time between games, so Reimer will look to carry the team to a qualifying-round sweep Tuesday.