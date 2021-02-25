Reimer will patrol the road crease in Thursday's game against the Lightning, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Reimer drew the start against the Lightning on Monday, turning aside 28 of 31 shots in the 4-2 loss. Reimer has been outstanding otherwise this season, racking up an 8-2-0 record to go along with a 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage. Reimer will face a tough test against a Tampa Bay offense that is second in the league in goals per game this season (3.59).