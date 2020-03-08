Reimer (lower body) isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's road clash against Pittsburgh, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 31-year-old has sat out the past five games with the lower-body issue after a collision that forced him to leave the game Feb. 22 against Toronto. With fellow netminder Petr Mrazek (concussion) also set to miss more time, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to draw the start Sunday with Anton Forsberg set to backup.