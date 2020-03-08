Hurricanes' James Reimer: Set to miss more time
Reimer (lower body) isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's road clash against Pittsburgh, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 31-year-old has sat out the past five games with the lower-body issue after a collision that forced him to leave the game Feb. 22 against Toronto. With fellow netminder Petr Mrazek (concussion) also set to miss more time, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to draw the start Sunday with Anton Forsberg set to backup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.