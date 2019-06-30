Hurricanes' James Reimer: Shipped to Canes

Reimer was traded to the Hurricanes on Sunday in exchange for Scott Darling and a 2020 sixth-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The Hurricanes were reportedly in the mix for several goaltenders this offseason, but found their man via trade. Last season, Remier was a pedestrian 13-12-5 to go along with a 3.09 GAA and .900 save percentage on a struggling Panthers squad. At this point, it's safe to assume the 31-year-old will battle with incumbent Petr Mrazek for the bulk of the starts next season.