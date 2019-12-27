Reimer was the first goalie off the ice Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll guard the crease on the road versus the Rangers.

Reimer was yanked from his previous start after giving up three goals on just seven shots (.571 save percentage) but will get the opportunity to bounce back right away. With the Manitoba native taking the first game of the Canes' back-to-back, Petr Mrazek figures to get the nod versus Washington at home Saturday.