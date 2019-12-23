Hurricanes' James Reimer: Slated to start Monday
Reimer is expected to tend the twine for Monday's road clash with Toronto.
Reimer is currently riding a three-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.34 GAA and one shutout. The Manitoba native's strong run of form has earned him a split share of the netminding duties of late, as he will make his fourth appearance in the Canes' previous seven outings. Barring a dramatic slip in performance, Reimer should continue to see plenty of starts alongside Petr Mrazek.
More News
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Keeps Canes in it•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Plays dominator against Flames•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Defending net Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Stops 33 in road win•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.