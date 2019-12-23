Reimer is expected to tend the twine for Monday's road clash with Toronto.

Reimer is currently riding a three-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.34 GAA and one shutout. The Manitoba native's strong run of form has earned him a split share of the netminding duties of late, as he will make his fourth appearance in the Canes' previous seven outings. Barring a dramatic slip in performance, Reimer should continue to see plenty of starts alongside Petr Mrazek.