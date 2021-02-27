Reimer is expected to start in Saturday's road game versus the Panthers, Michael Smith of NHL.com reports.

Reimer's backup, Alex Nedeljkovic, put together two solid starts against the Lightning over the last week, including a 24-save shutout. In turn, Reimer needs a strong effort Saturday to fend off any goalie competition. The 32-year-old has recorded an .897 save percentage and 2.99 GAA through 11 appearances. The Panthers have won five of their past seven games while averaging 3.4 goals per contest.