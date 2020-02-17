Hurricanes' James Reimer: Slips against Oilers
Reimer made 20 saves in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
The 31-year-old goalie didn't make any glaring errors, but he maybe got caught too deep in his own net in OT, allowing Josh Archibald to find plenty of space to tuck home the winner. Reimer still hasn't lost in regulation in the new year, going 6-0-2 in his last eight starts, and on the season he sports a 2.67 GAA and .914 save percentage.
