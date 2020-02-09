Hurricanes' James Reimer: Sloppy in win
Reimer gave up five goals on 38 shots in a 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Reimer has had better efforts than the one he put in Saturday, but he got the job done in the end. He's won four straight starts to improve to 14-6-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. The Hurricanes wrap up their four-game road trip Tuesday in Dallas.
