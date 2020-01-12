Play

Reimer made 41 saves in a 2-0 win over the Kings on Saturday.

It was a great outing, but there is some question about his health following the win. Reimer stopped a shot from Drew Doughty with 29 seconds left and was quite slow to get up. He was able to finish the game, though. Hopefully this is just a minor glitch and not a full-blown injury.

