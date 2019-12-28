Hurricanes' James Reimer: Slumping out of Christmas break
Reimer allowed five goals on 24 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.
The 31-year-old headed into the Christmas break with a rough outing and came out of it not much sharper. Reimer has allowed eight goals in his last 63 minutes in net. Overall, he is 8-6-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .914 save percentage this season.
