Hurricanes' James Reimer: Squaring off against Bolts
Reimer will start Tuesday's preseason game versus the Lightning, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Reimer isn't expected to play the full game, but he'll get his first taste of action with his new team. The veteran netminder posted unimpressive numbers last year with a .900 save percentage and 3.09 GAA. He's slated to back up Petr Mrazek in the blue paint, and he could win over the starting role if Mrazek falters.
