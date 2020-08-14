Reimer stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Boston in Game 2.
Reimer got the nod ahead of Game 1 starter Petr Mrazek and turned aside all 27 shots he faced at even strength. The 32-year-old, who also started the clinching win in Carolina's qualifying series, owns a sparkling .959 save percentage in his two postseason appearances and seems the likely starter for Game 3 on Saturday.
