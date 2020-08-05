Reimer stopped 37 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in Game 3.

Reimer was a wall in net, with only Chris Kreider's tally 12 seconds into the second period breaking through. The 32-year-old Reimer isn't expected to see the majority of the time in goal -- Petr Mrazek appears to be the preferred starter. Reimer had a 2.66 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 25 contests in 2019-20.