Reimer will guard the road cage against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Reimer has been on a roll in the month of March, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.67 GAA and .947 save percentage. The 33-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 13th victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Detroit club that's 5-7-3 at home this year.