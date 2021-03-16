Reimer will guard the road cage against the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Reimer has been on a roll in the month of March, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.67 GAA and .947 save percentage. The 33-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 13th victory of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Detroit club that's 5-7-3 at home this year.
More News
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Rings up another win•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Facing off against Panthers•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Strong showing against Predators•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Starting in Nashville•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Earns shootout win•