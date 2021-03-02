Reimer will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Predators, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Reimer was decent in his last start Saturday against the Panthers, stopping 28 of 31 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his 10th win of the season in a road matchup with a Nashville team that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
