Hurricanes' James Reimer: Starting in Vegas
Reimer will start Saturday's road contest versus the Golden Knights.
Reimer will go for his fourth straight win in this matchup, facing a Vegas team that's 4-5-1 in its last 10 games. Reimer has posted a .926 save percentage during his three-game win streak and does hold decent value in this matchup with Vegas.
