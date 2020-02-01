Hurricanes' James Reimer: Starting Sunday
Reimer will guard the goal during Sunday's home game versus the Canucks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Reimer was fantastic in January, posting a 3-0-1 record while registering an impressive 1.69 GAA and .944 save percentage in four appearances. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his 12th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Vancouver team that's won four straight games.
