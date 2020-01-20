Hurricanes' James Reimer: Stays locked in
Reimer kicked out 26 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders on Sunday.
Reimer was perfect but for an Anders Lee goal in the final minute of the second period. The 31-year-old has given up just three goals combined over his last three starts, rolling up a sparkling .971 save percentage during that stretch. It will be interesting to see if Reimer eats into more of Petr Mrazek's workload following the All-Star break.
