Reimer turned aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

The 32-year-old is 3-0-0 to begin the season, posting a stellar 1.99 GAA and .918 save percentage in those outings. Petr Mrazek (upper body) left Saturday's game and the severity of his injury isn't yet clear, but Reimer appears ready for a larger workload if he needs to step into the No. 1 role.