Reimer made 31 saves Monday in a 4-2 win over the Predators.

Reimer was making his first start of the season after Petr Mrazek had gotten the nod in each of Carolina's first two games. Reimer enjoyed a solid season in 2019-20, going 14-6-2 with a 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage in 25 outings. He will continue to share the workload with Mrazek as long as both are healthy.