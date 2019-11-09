Reimer will protect the road cage in Saturday's clash against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

This will be Reimer's second start in three weeks. He started the campaign hot with two straight wins, but the 31-year-old has dropped his last three outings and posted an .864 save percentage in the process. The Senators aren't a threatening matchup, but they've displayed life lately with four wins over their last seven contests while sporting 3.43 goals per game.