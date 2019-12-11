Hurricanes' James Reimer: Stops 33 in road win
Reimer kicked out 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Edmonton.
Reimer was staked to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes and made it stick. He's now won four of his last five starts, with all four of those coming on the road. The 31-year-old is 6-5-0 on the season with a 2.63 GAA and .917 save percentage.
