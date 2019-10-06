Hurricanes' James Reimer: Strong effort in OT win
Reimer stopped 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
After allowing goals in the first and second periods, the 31-year-old stood tall the rest of the way to secure his first win with Carolina. Reimer is the No. 2 netminder to begin the season, but if Petr Mrazek falters at all as the starter, the former Leaf and Panther has the experience to step in and carry the load if necessary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.