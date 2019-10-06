Hurricanes' James Reimer: Strong effort in OT win

Reimer stopped 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

After allowing goals in the first and second periods, the 31-year-old stood tall the rest of the way to secure his first win with Carolina. Reimer is the No. 2 netminder to begin the season, but if Petr Mrazek falters at all as the starter, the former Leaf and Panther has the experience to step in and carry the load if necessary.