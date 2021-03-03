Reimer stopped 36 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

While Reimer lost his shutout bid with two goals against in a span of 2:17 during the third period, he held on late to maintain the win. The 32-year-old improved to 10-3-0 with a 2.90 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 13 games. It's important for Reimer to put in good work, as Petr Mrazek (thumb) is nearing a return on March 7 versus the Panthers. Once Mrazek is back, Reimer will likely have to settle for a timeshare in the crease.