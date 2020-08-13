Reimer will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's Game 2 matchup against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The 32-year-old started just one game for the Hurricanes in their opening round victory over the Rangers, stopping 37 of 38 shots en route to the victory. If Reimer can perform well again in Thursday's game, it could be anyone's crease for the remainder of the playoffs before someone gets the hot hand between he and Petr Mrazek.