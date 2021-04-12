Reimer will guard the home net in Monday's game versus the Red Wings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Petr Mrazek and Alex Nedeljkovic have split the last five games, but Reimer will get the nod Monday. The 33-year-old Reimer has been a bit rocky this season with a .905 save percentage, though he's received enough offensive support to record a 14-4-1 record. He draws a favorable matchup Monday, as the Red Wings rank 30th with 2.21 goals per game.