Reimer will patrol the home crease in Sunday's game versus the Stars, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Reimer came in as relief for an injured Petr Mrazek (upper body) during Saturday's game against the Stars, and he stopped 10 of 11 shots, earning a win in the process. Mrazek won't be available Sunday, and he's set to undergo an MRI on Monday. There's a chance that Reimer will be the clear starter for a while. However, his focus, for now, is on the Stars, who are 4-1-0 and have averaged four goals per game this season.
