Reimer will guard the road cage for Thursday's matchup against the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

The 31-year-old has been on a terrific run in his past five games, accumulating a 4-1-0 record to go along with a 1.91 GAA and .938 save percentage in that span. Reimer will draw a nice matchup against a Coyotes offense that ranks 22nd in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.73). Reimer and the Hurricanes draw their opponent at a great time, as Arizona is currently on a 2-5-3 streak in their past 10 games.