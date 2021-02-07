Reimer will patrol the road crease in Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Reimer will make a fourth straight start with Petr Mrazek (finger) out long term. The 32-year-old has allowed at least three goals in three straight games, recording an .885 save percentage in that stretch. The Blue Jackets are a favorable matchup, however, as they rank 26th in the league with 2.50 goals per game.