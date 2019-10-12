Hurricanes' James Reimer: Taking on Islanders
Reimer will guard the goal during Saturday's road game against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Reimer has been fantastic thus far this season, picking up two wins in two starts while posting an admirable 2.42 GAA and .940 save percentage. The 31-year-old will attempt to remain unbeaten in a road matchup with an Islanders team that's only averaged 2.25 goals per game through its first four contests of the campaign, 24th in the NHL.
