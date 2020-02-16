Reimer will draw the start for Sunday's home contest versus Edmonton, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Reimer will guard the cage for the first time in the past two games, as he's gone 4-0-1 along with a 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage in his past five starts. The 31-year-old has been outstanding against the Oilers in his career, going 7-2-2 along with a 2.67 GAA and .915 save percentage. He and the Hurricanes will catch a break Sunday, as Oilers' star Connor McDavid (quad) won't suit up in the game.