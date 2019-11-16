Reimer will protect the road net in Saturday's matchup against the Wild, he reports.

Reimer gets the spot start in this contest, as the Hurricanes aim for their third straight win. However, Reimer's in a bit of a rut, as he's lost his last four starts and recorded a putrid .873 save percentage over those contests. The Wild provide a solid opportunity to get back on track, as they rank 26th in the league with 2.63 goals per game.