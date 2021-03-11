Reimer will protect the home net in Thursday's game versus the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic are both on three-game win streaks, so the Hurricanes will continue to alternate starts in the blue paints. The Predators are missing key firepower on the blue line, namely Roman Josi (upper body) and Ryan Ellis (upper body), and they already ranked 28th in the league with 2.35 goals per game.