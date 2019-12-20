Hurricanes' James Reimer: Tending twine Thursday
Reimer will get the start for Thursday's road clash against Colorado.
Reimer has been on a hot streak in his past five starts, going 4-1-0 along with a 1.41 GAA and .956 save percentage in that span. The 31-year-old will be up against a tough matchup Thursday, taking on a Colorado offense that leads the league in goals per game this campaign (3.62). To make matters worse for Reimer and the Hurricanes, the Avalanche have been the hottest team in the league lately, going 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Plays dominator against Flames•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Defending net Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Stops 33 in road win•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Makes 32 saves in loss•
-
Hurricanes' James Reimer: Starting in Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.