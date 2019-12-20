Reimer will get the start for Thursday's road clash against Colorado.

Reimer has been on a hot streak in his past five starts, going 4-1-0 along with a 1.41 GAA and .956 save percentage in that span. The 31-year-old will be up against a tough matchup Thursday, taking on a Colorado offense that leads the league in goals per game this campaign (3.62). To make matters worse for Reimer and the Hurricanes, the Avalanche have been the hottest team in the league lately, going 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.